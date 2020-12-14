LadBaby Announces Third Christmas Single For Final Number One Attempt

LadBaby/Facebook

Get your sausage rolls at the ready because LadBaby is attempting to reach number one in the UK charts for the third year running.

The YouTuber announced the news on his Facebook page yesterday, December 13, stating that his new track Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ will be released this Friday, December 18.

The song is a spoof of Journey’s 1982 classic Don’t Stop Believin’, which will – of course – revolve around sausage rolls.

ladbabyofficial/Instagram

LadBaby, real name Mark Ian Hoyle, first hit the top spot in 2018 with his song We Built This City, and surprised us once again by becoming the Christmas number one in 2019 with the song I Love Sausage Rolls.

All the money raised from the two singles went to food bank charity, The Trussell Trust.

Announcing the news yesterday, as per the Official Charts, Mark said:

We’re back! And after the year we’ve all had, it’s our most important year yet! With emergency food parcels being handed out every 9 seconds in the UK (a 47% rise on last year) and 2 in 5 families now relying on food banks, we HAVE to do whatever it takes to build a Hunger Free Future for EVERY adult and child in the UK.

ladbabyofficial/Instagram

The dad-of-two continued, ‘Help us achieve something far greater than the last two years… Together let’s break a record for a song that helps feed the most UK families than any other song in history. THAT is how 2020 should be remembered. In a year when so much has been lost, don’t stop believing!’

The promotional video stated that LadBaby would be attempting to get to number one for ‘one last time’.