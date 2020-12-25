LadBaby Beats Mariah Carey To Secure Third Consecutive Number One

LadBaby/Facebook

LadBaby have beaten Mariah Carey for the Christmas number one for their third consecutive year.

Made up of YouTubers Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, the pair hit the number one spot once more with their sausage-roll themed Don’t Stop Me Eatin’, performed to the same tune as Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’.

Once again, Mariah Carey has failed to achieve that cherished number one spot during the festive season with her classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The LadBaby duo have built their musical successes on the glory of sausage rolls. Back in 2018, they reached number one with a spoof of Starship’s We Built This City, followed by another chart-topping tune with I Love Sausage Rolls in 2019, a spin on I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll by Joan Jett.

