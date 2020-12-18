LadBaby Drops Official Music Video For Future Christmas Classic, Don’t Stop Me Eatin’
LadBaby have dropped the official music video for their new Christmas song, Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.
The YouTube-famous father, Mark Hoyle, and his family put their own spin on the beloved Journey song Don’t Stop Believin’ by re-writing it about what they know best – sausage rolls.
The song was released today, December 18, at the start of this year’s race for the official Christmas Number One.
Check out the video below:
In the video, Mark explains he’s had to improvise when it comes to the music studio as a result of coronavirus restrictions. The track takes place inside a ‘music studio shed’ which doubles as a Santa’s grotto.
Using a sausage roll as a microphone, Mark and his wife, Roxanne, sing about sharing a footlong ‘pastry treat’ through their ‘plastic sheet’.
A description alongside the video explains 100% of the profits from downloading the song will go to The Trussell Trust, which supports a nationwide network of food banks.
It continues:
Money raised from this charity single will allow The Trussell Trust to support more than 14M people in the UK living below the poverty line. This winter, food banks are expecting to give out an emergency parcel every 9 seconds, the money raised from this single will help support the The Trussell Trust and their mission to create a #HungerFreeFuture.
The Trussell Trust support a nationwide network of food banks and together provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, while also campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.
Speaking about the release of the song, per The Official Chart, LadBaby encouraged listeners to help them ‘achieve something far greater than the last two years.’
They continued:
Together let’s break a record for a song that helps feed the most UK families than any other song in history. THAT is how 2020 should be remembered. In a year when so much has been lost, don’t stop believing!
Mark set up his LadBaby persona while his wife was expecting their first son in 2016. Four years on, the LadBaby YouTube channel has racked up nearly one million subscribers, while the Facebook page and Instagram account have 3.8 million likes and 1.3 million followers respectively.
LadBaby have secured the last two Christmas number ones, with We Built This City in 2018 and I Love Sausage Rolls in 2019. We Built This City was the first novelty song to become Christmas number one since Bob The Builder’s Can We Fix It? in 2000.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsLadBaby/YouTube and 1 other
LadBaby/YouTube
The Official Chart
LadBaby announce 2020 Christmas Number 1 bid with Don't Stop Me Eatin'