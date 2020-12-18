LadBaby Drops Official Music Video For Future Christmas Classic, Don’t Stop Me Eatin’

Money raised from this charity single will allow The Trussell Trust to support more than 14M people in the UK living below the poverty line. This winter, food banks are expecting to give out an emergency parcel every 9 seconds, the money raised from this single will help support the The Trussell Trust and their mission to create a #HungerFreeFuture.

The Trussell Trust support a nationwide network of food banks and together provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, while also campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.