Lady Gaga Wore A Ridiculous Number Of Face Masks To The VMAs Last Night PA Images

We might be in the middle of a global pandemic, but there’s one thing you can be sure of: Lady Gaga isn’t going to let it stop her from serving from weird and quite simply wonderful looks.

Advert

Face masks, but make fashion.. Right, Gaga?

Gaga appeared at the VMAs last night, August 30, where she wore a whole host of incredible outfits, each one of them accompanied an unusual form of face covering.

The queen of weird turned up on the virtual red carpet wearing a silver space-like dress, huge black platform boots and a matching clear helmet, on top of silver-grey hair.

Advert

Sharing a picture of her look on Instagram, Gaga wrote: ‘I was wearing face shields before it was even a thing.’

During the show, Gaga accepted an award for Best Collaboration for Rain On Me with Ariana Grande, wearing a multicoloured butterfly wing/eyelash hybrid dress, alongside a pink gas mask that could’ve been taken right off the set of Breaking Bad.

Lady Gaga Wore A Ridiculous Number Of Face Masks To The VMAs Last Night PA Images

Taking it from unusual to just downright strange, Gaga came back on stage wearing a gorgeous green satin dress, accompanied by another mask, laden with stud covered tusks.

One of the many reasons to love Gaga is that we’ve come to expect that we will never know what to expect from her. Iconic.

Lady Gaga Wore A Ridiculous Number Of Face Masks To The VMAs Last Night PA Images

Things got really crazy, though, when Gaga got on stage to perform a medley of hits live, all while wearing a mask.

Seriously, guys, if Gaga can sing like that while wearing a mask, I’m sure you can cope in the supermarket for 20 minutes.

Advert

Mother Monster wore fishnet gloves and a bondage-like, leather strap-laden outfit, with a black mask that appeared to have a grill on the front.

She was joined by the queen of pop Ariana Grande, who also wore a mask because, you know, the pandemic isn’t over yet.

But, nothing will quite compare to when Gaga stepped out to accept her Artist of the Year award. This time, she wore a silver catsuit, accompanied by a white flowing feather cape and wings, finished off with white platform boots and silver metallic face mask.

Nope, we’re not done yet. When accepting the Tricon Award – an award for someone who is a triple threat in multiple fields – she wore the same mask, with a different silver outfit.

‘I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask,’ she told viewers.

Lady Gaga Wore A Ridiculous Number Of Face Masks To The VMAs Last Night PA Images

We stan, Gaga. We stan.