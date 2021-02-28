Lady Gaga’s Dogs Were Found Tied To Pole Miles From Where They Were Taken

PA Images/ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga’s dogs Koji and Gustav were found tied to a pole miles away from the neighbourhood where they were stolen.

This week, Gaga’s dogwalker Ryan Fischer was shot multiple times by thieves who made off with the two pets.

At the time, Gaga put out a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs, adding that if they had been bought or found unknowingly, the reward would be the same.

Since the incident, an unidentified woman happened to come across the dogs tied to a pole in an alleyway and immediately recognised them from media reports, TMZ reports.

In an update posted to Twitter yesterday, February 27, the Los Angeles Police Department said the dogs had been handed in to a police station on February 26. The woman who handed them in is not believed to be involved in the robbery.

‘The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them. The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety,’ the police said.

Gaga has since said she will ‘happily’ pay the woman who found her dogs and handed them in.

She also sent well wishes to her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who she hailed a hero.

‘I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,’ she wrote in a tweet.

Yesterday, Fischer’s family thanked the singer for her support and provided an update on his condition after he was shot four times.

‘Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.

They added: ‘Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset.’

