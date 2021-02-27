Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker To Make Full Recovery After Being Shot Four Times

valleyofthedogs/Instagram/ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga’s dogwalker is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot four times during the theft of two of the singer’s dogs.

Ryan Fischer was out with three of Gaga’s dogs on Wednesday, February 24, when he was attacked by thieves. The culprits took off with two of the pups, Koji and Gustav. The third dog, Miss Asia, ran away but was later tracked down by police.

In a new update, Fischer’s family thanked the singer for her support and provided an update on his recovery.

‘Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan,’ his family told TMZ.

They added: ‘Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.’

In the wake of the theft, Gaga put out a notice online offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her pups.

‘If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,’ she wrote.

As per a police update on Twitter, Koji and Gustav were handed in at LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station yesterday, February 26.

‘Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives,’ police said.

They said the woman who returned the dogs isn’t thought to be involved in Wednesday’s robbery.

‘The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them. The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety,’ the police said.