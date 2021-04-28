Lana Del Rey Mocked For ‘Using PicsArt’ For New Album Cover

lanadelrey/Instagram/PA Images

Lana Del Ray is getting roasted for supposedly ‘using PicsArt’ for her new album cover.

The Summertime Sadness singer debuted her new album cover on Instagram earlier today, April 28, and people are already talking about it.

The album, named Blue Banisters, is set to drop this July 4, and the cover consists of a photograph of Del Ray with an arguably old-school filter, edits, and the album’s title in a blue, curly font.

While the singer only debuted the album cover a few hours ago, people have been quick to share their thoughts on it.

One person commented on her Instagram post, ‘Girl this better not be the album cover,’ as someone else wrote, ‘NAWW NOT THE PICSART AGAIN [sic].’

Another person branded her as the ‘queen of PicsArt’ while someone else said, ‘lana babe please delete picsart.’

One Instagrammer wrote, ‘I HOPE THIS COVER IS JUST A JOKE,’ as yet another person called on her to stop using PicsArt.

lanadelray/Instagram

For those of you who aren’t sure what the hell PicsArt is, it’s pretty self-explanatory – it works as a phone app where you can edit your photos to make them more arty.

The tweets have also been rolling in about Del Ray’s new album artwork.

Someone said, ‘SOMEONE NEEDS TO TAKE PICSART AWAY FROM LANA DEL RAY LMFAO,’ while someone else joked, ‘how much is lana del ray paying the 14-year-old who designs her album covers? $10?’.

Another Twitter user asked if Del Ray was ‘smoking some sh*t’ by having that as her album cover.

Others have gone as far to call on the person who created her album cover to be fired. Someone said, ‘Whoever created lana del ray’s new album cover should be FIRED.’

They continued to joke:

“Lana we’re out of budget, we cant spend anything on the album art”

Lana: “say no more” *opens picsart*

Meanwhile, another critic wrote, ‘somebody release lana del ray from the shackles of making her album covers on picsart ten seconds before she reveals it to the world…’.

While the criticism she’s received over her new album cover is light-hearted, the singer found herself in hot water last year after wearing a mesh facemask at a meet and greet.

Undeniably a mesh facemask isn’t going to give you – and others – much protection from the virus; one doctor went as far as saying it was about as effective as ‘drawing one on with a magic marker’.

At least it wasn’t edited using PicsArt…