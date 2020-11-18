Lana Del Rey Responds To Being 'Cancelled' Over Mesh Face Mask PA/lanadelrey/Instagram

Nearly two months after Lana Del Rey was apparently ‘cancelled’ for wearing a mesh face mask, the singer has finally had her say on the matter.

In case you missed it at the time, Lana caused a storm on Twitter when thousands of people started tweeting pictures of her wearing what appeared to be a mesh face mask during a book signing event with fans, on October 2.

The signing took place in Los Angeles, where everyone is expected to wear a face covering while interacting with people they don’t live with, in a bid to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Thousands of Twitter users criticised the Born To Die singer, accusing her of putting fashion over public safety. Some people joked that the singer ‘really was born to die,’ while others said she had reached her full ‘Karen’ potential, following her unusual ‘not not being a feminist rant,’ in which she claimed the likes of Cardi B and Beyoncé had gotten number one hits for ‘being sexy’. As for the mask’s apparent effectiveness, doctors said it was as useful as drawing a mask on with a magic marker.

The issue was more recently addressed in an article by the Michigan Daily, titled ‘Lana Del Rey wore a mesh mask. What now?’ Almost two months after the controversy, Lana has responded to the criticism in a tweet replying to the article, explaining that her mesh face mask ‘had plastic on the inside.’

‘Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days,’ she responded.

‘I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that.’

One fan then commented to point out that it has been seven weeks of silence since Lana wore the face mask.

‘No hate but took you long enough,’ they wrote.

‘Bro I’m working on two albums and excitedly and happily donating a million dollars throughout the nation. If I responded to everything I would be [hands out emoji],’ Lana replied.

Meanwhile, not everyone was convinced by the 35-year-old’s explanation, with many people pointing out that you can’t breath through plastic, and therefore the mask’s efficiency is still compromised.

‘That doesn’t make sense. Why wasn’t it foggy? Why didn’t you suffocate?’ one follower questioned, while another added, ‘how do you breath out of the plastic? This makes no logical sense.’

Perhaps she’ll offer another explanation in around seven weeks.