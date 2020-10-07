Lana Del Rey's Mesh Mask As Useful As Magic Marker On Face, Doctor Says lanadelrey/Instagram

A doctor has dubbed Lana Del Rey’s mesh face mask as useful as ‘drawing one with a magic marker’.

The Video Games singer was the subject of strong backlash on Saturday, October 3, when she attended a book signing at a Los Angeles Barnes & Noble wearing a mesh mask, at a time when everyone in the city is expected to wear masks when interacting with people outside their households.

It sparked pleas from fans to wear a proper face mask, in addition to tweets like: ‘Lana Del Rey wears mesh masks because she was Born to Die.’ A doctor has finally weighed in on her choice of PPE, and their advice is exactly what you’d expect.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a medical educator at the University of California in San Francisco, explained to Billboard that Lana’s mask is entirely ineffective.

He said: ‘I am not very confident that it would prevent any spread of COVID-19. It looks interesting, but you don’t need to be a smart virus to get through that mesh. You could be the dumbest virus and it would be easy to get through that mesh.’

Chin-Hong added: ‘The holes are so big in the mesh that you might as well be wearing nothing. I can draw a mask on my face with a magic marker and it would have the same efficiency as a mesh mask.’

He compared Lana’s choice to masks worn by Lady Gaga at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in August, none of which carried any risk to herself or those around her, as they actually covered her face.

LADY GAGA PA Images

Chin-Hong urged people not to shame Lana, adding:

Shaming is the worst thing you can do, because it makes somebody defensive. In fact, if somebody said: ‘Hey, Lana, I wonder why you wore that mesh mask’ – and said it in a nice, kind, curious way – she might say: ‘Oh, I didn’t really know. You’re right, maybe this isn’t the best mask.’ Then Lana Del Rey could be the next Lady Gaga and go out there and promote masks.

On the ‘hierarchy of masks’, Lana’s mesh covering is dead-last. ‘The Tesla of masks is the N95, then you get the surgical masks that we use in the hospital, then you get the cloth coverings that people wear normally and on the streets, then you have the neck gaiters that you can buy from North Face,’ the doctor said.

While promoting her new book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, Lana also confirmed two potential release dates for her upcoming album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club. It could be December 10, but due to the ‘vinyl process being 11 weeks’, it may drop on January 7.