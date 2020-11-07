Lewis Capaldi Now Has Longest-Running Solo Top 10 Album In History
Lewis Capaldi’s debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, has just become the longest-running UK top 10 album ever for a solo artist, toppling the mighty Ed Sheeran.
Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was released in 2019 to critical acclaim, containing hits such as the heart-rending break-up anthem Someone You Loved.
As of Friday (November 6), the album recorded its 77th week in a row in the top 10, currently placed at ninth place in the UK’s official album chart.
This has smashed the record previously held by Sheeran’s record-breaking 2017 album, ÷ (pronounced ‘divide’), which recorded 76 consecutive weeks in the top 10 charts.
At the beginning of the week, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter was sitting outside of the top 10. However, by Friday of the same week, he had posted 6,866 sales, nearly 1,100 more than Black Stone Cherry’s number 11 album, The Human Condition.
As per Music Week, EMI Managing Director Clive Cawley has given the following statement:
77 weeks in the Top 10, who’d have thought that was even possible for an artist these days? To hit that landmark and to topple that Ed Sheeran chap – who’s had a few hits in his day – is an eye-watering achievement. I feel we’re running out of quotes about what an exceptional and unique artist Lewis really is.
I believe we only have Simon & Garfunkel ahead of us now. But I think we’ll all happily concede to their timeless and incredible legacy and just see how much further we can keep this run going for – as a bit of fun as much as anything. Divinely inspired stuff.
Following this latest astonishing achievement, Capaldi tweeted:
The album has spent 77 weeks in the U.K. top ten since it came out, absolutely unbelievable to see. Thanks team.
Many congratulations to Lewis Capaldi on this phenomenal achievement!
CreditsMusic Week and 1 other
Music Week
Lewis Capaldi breaks Ed Sheeran's albums chart record for a solo artist
Lewis Capaldi/Twitter