Lewis Capaldi Says He Won't Release New Music This Year Because 'People Have Suffered Enough'

Lewis Capaldi has no plans to release new music this year because he says ‘people have suffered enough’ already.

The Scottish singer-songwriter released his debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, last summer and won Brit Awards earlier this year – however, he’s been keeping a low profile ever since. Not really that surprising, considering we’ve been living through a pandemic.

While many fans will be clamouring for more tunes from the Someone You Loved artist, he’s taking a bit of a break before topping the charts again.

Lewis Capaldi

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, as per Official Charts, the 23-year-old said: ‘Hopefully I will release a new song and a new album next year. I won’t release another album this year or anything.’

Capaldi added: ‘I think people have suffered enough in 2020 – they don’t need another song from me.’

Lewis Capaldi

Back in May this year, the singer announced he’d already written 11 songs for his follow-up album. With plenty of time to himself over the past few months, Capaldi has been scribbling away.

He explained: ‘So far we’ve written like 50 songs for it and like three or four of them are good, which is a good ratio I think. I am surprised at how productive I have been during lockdown, as I thought I’d just sit in my pants all day and that would be it.’

Lewis Capaldi

However, we shouldn’t expect many – if any – tracks featuring other artists, as he says he’s keeping the album just to himself. Capaldi quipped: ‘The problem is if you do a collaboration with someone you need to split the money. And I am a selfish man and I do not want to split the cash with anyone!’