Lewis Capaldi Says His D*ck Is Too Small For OnlyFans
It doesn’t look as though Lewis Capaldi will be joining the many recent celebrities who’ve signed up for an OnlyFans account.
Opening up on Twitter about why he won’t be stripping off for millions, the 24-year-old singer admitted, ‘Got a wee c*ck unfortunately’.
Poking fun at the reaction his tweet would no doubt cause, Capaldi later added, ‘Lewis Capaldi admits to having ‘WEE C**K’ to his 1.3 MILLION twitter followers’ with a shocked face emoji, for good measure.
The frank and typically funny admission was in response to an article from The Scottish Sun, which reported that Capaldi could earning a tasty £2 million should he choose to join OnlyFans.
The figure reported in the article is seems to be based on what Capaldi would be earning if just 5% of his 5.4 million Instagram followers were to pay around £15 for exclusive content from him. Apparently, this would see him take home an impressive £2,047,100 every single month.
Fans have been left chuckling away at Capaldi’s daft announcement, with one person tweeting:
This man is hella funny and nobody can disagree.
Another joked:
It’s not about the size, it’s about the way you use it.
Another said: ‘You’re funny so it adds a few inches mate’.
As well as saving his fans from paying to see his ‘wee c*ck’ on OnlyFans, earlier this year Capaldi said he wasn’t planning on releasing any new music just yet either, as he say ‘people have suffered enough already’. Such a tease.
Lewis Capaldi/Twitter
The Scottish Sun
