unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Lewis Capaldi Says His D*ck Is Too Small For OnlyFans

by : Julia Banim on : 08 Oct 2020 14:54
Lewis Capaldi Says His D*ck Is Too Small For OnlyFansLewis Capaldi Says His D*ck Is Too Small For OnlyFansPA/lewiscapaldi/Instagram

It doesn’t look as though Lewis Capaldi will be joining the many recent celebrities who’ve signed up for an OnlyFans account.

Opening up on Twitter about why he won’t be stripping off for millions, the 24-year-old singer admitted, ‘Got a wee c*ck unfortunately’.

Advert

Poking fun at the reaction his tweet would no doubt cause, Capaldi later added, ‘Lewis Capaldi admits to having ‘WEE C**K’ to his 1.3 MILLION twitter followers’ with a shocked face emoji, for good measure.

Lewis CapaldiLewis Capaldi@LewisCapaldi/Twitter

The frank and typically funny admission was in response to an article from The Scottish Sun, which reported that Capaldi could earning a tasty £2 million should he choose to join OnlyFans.

The figure reported in the article is seems to be based on what Capaldi would be earning if just 5% of his 5.4 million Instagram followers were to pay around £15 for exclusive content from him. Apparently, this would see him take home an impressive £2,047,100 every single month.

Advert

Fans have been left chuckling away at Capaldi’s daft announcement, with one person tweeting:

This man is hella funny and nobody can disagree.

Another joked:

Advert

It’s not about the size, it’s about the way you use it.

Another said: ‘You’re funny so it adds a few inches mate’.

Advert

As well as saving his fans from paying to see his ‘wee c*ck’ on OnlyFans, earlier this year Capaldi said he wasn’t planning on releasing any new music just yet either, as he say ‘people have suffered enough already’. Such a tease.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Music, OnlyFans, Twitter

Credits

Lewis Capaldi/Twitter and 1 other

  1. Lewis Capaldi/Twitter

    @LewisCapaldi

  2. The Scottish Sun

    FOR THE FANS Lewis Capaldi jokes he’s got ‘tiny c***’ as it’s estimated he could rake in £2million selling nudes on OnlyFans

 