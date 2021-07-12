Liam Gallagher Says He Is ‘Zen As F**k’ In Statement About England Loss

PA Images

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has described himself as ‘zen as f*ck’ following England’s loss to Italy in the final of the European championships.

Like millions of people across England, the singer had high hopes for the game, which took place at Wembley stadium last night, July 11, and marked the first-ever Euros final for the men’s team.

Things quickly got off to a good start when England brought the score to 1-0 just minutes after kick-off, but following extra time and a penalty shoot-out it was Italy who took the win.

Gallagher expressed his excitement for the game on Twitter throughout the day, giving followers an insight to his thoughts and counting down until the match began with a tweet that read: ‘Only 5 hours to go JESUS f*cking Christ’.

After the result was determined, Gallagher issued his ‘respect to the ballers’, noting that while the European championship had kept him occupied for the month, he was now in need of some rest and recuperation.

He wrote: ‘RNR will save the soul I’m on my way LG.’

Gallagher continued to show his support for the team as he took to Twitter again this morning, July 12, to write that although he was ‘gutted’, he had to give a ‘big up’ to ‘the lads and Gareth Southgate and the fans’.

He added: ‘That was something else we go again on the World Cup peace n love and most of all RESPECT.’

A fan then responded to the singer to ask whether he was ‘feeling down’ as a result of the game, or whether he was ‘still zen’. After all his excitement yesterday, the singer implied he is now cool and collected, as he replied: ‘I’m Zen as f*ck.’

Though Gallagher was undoubtedly disappointed with the result, he also offered his ‘respect to the Italians’ and reminded fans that England have another chance for success at the upcoming World Cup.

