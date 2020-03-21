Liam Gallagher Shares New Version Of Wonderwall Perfect For Washing Your Hands To
Little by little, we can all get better at personal hygiene during the current, strange position we’re all in.
To help us out, Liam Gallagher has dropped a topical twist on Wonderwall for fans to guide them in washing their hands.
While some aspects of what’s happening in the world right now may be cause for concern, there’s plenty of perfectly sensible precautions you can take for yourself and others: self-isolating, social distancing, using hand sanitiser and, of course, washing your hands regularly and thoroughly.
You should be giving your hands a good soapy lathering for around 20 seconds each time you wash them. In order to make that process even easier, it might be helpful to have a song to sing – lucky for you, a former Oasis frontman has just the thing.
Liam took to Twitter today, March 21, to share ‘WONDERWASH’, an update of the band’s perennial anthem Wonderwall to assist you in your daily hand-washing. It only lasts for 16 seconds – so it’s almost perfect for integrating into your bathroom routine.
The lyrics go: ‘Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you. By now you should’ve somehow realised what you gotta do. Wash your hands, scrub your toes, scratch you arse and pick your nose.’
The video comes two days after Liam called on his brother Noel to set-up an Oasis reunion for a charity gig (whenever it is safe for large social gatherings, of course) – presumably to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.
In a series of tweets, he wrote:
Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a c*nt and I am a good looking c*nt but once this is put to bed we need to get Oasis back for a one-off gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know.
All these miserable f*cking c*nts in bands who think there too cool for school, The Jam c’mon Weller, The Smiths c’mon Marr Rkid, Oasis c’mon Noel what a gig oh and The Cheeky Girls what a f*cking line up c’mon you know.
What we saying we having it or what c’mon you know. [sic]
Liam also tried to inject a bit of levity into the idea of being indoors so much, writing with reference to himself and his brother: ‘Me n Rkid have been self isolating for 10 years c’mon a couple of months ain’t f*cking hurt.’
Liam also shared another tune, SOAPERSONIC:
I’m sure fans all around the world would stand by me in saying an Oasis reunion is overdue. All we can do in the meantime is roll with it. And wash our hands.
