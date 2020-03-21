Liam Gallagher Shares New Version Of Wonderwall Perfect For Washing Your Hands To

Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a c*nt and I am a good looking c*nt but once this is put to bed we need to get Oasis back for a one-off gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know.

All these miserable f*cking c*nts in bands who think there too cool for school, The Jam c’mon Weller, The Smiths c’mon Marr Rkid, Oasis c’mon Noel what a gig oh and The Cheeky Girls what a f*cking line up c’mon you know.

What we saying we having it or what c’mon you know. [sic]