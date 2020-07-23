Liam Payne Shares Text He Sent His Dad On Day One Direction Was Formed Liam Payne/Twitter/PA

Today marks 10 years to the day since five hopeful solo artists stood before the infamous X Factor judges, only to create what would become the most successful boy band of our time.

You’re not alone if that makes you feel entirely ancient, because I too feel like it was just yesterday that I sat down with a Chinese takeaway in front of the TV with my mum and watched One Direction be formed.

As a true Directioner, it has been quite the journey to see Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik grow from teenage boys, through the trials and tribulations of boy band life, and into the varying directions and unknown depths of their solo careers.

Liam Payne Shares Text He Sent His Dad On Day One Direction Was Formed ITV

It was clear from their time on The X Factor that they were about to embark on a successful career, but I don’t think anyone – including Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and the boys themselves – had any idea of the kind of stardom they were about to embark on. I mean, they quite literally released the Best Song Ever.

In fact, one fifth of the band, Liam Payne, who incidentally has since fathered a child to Cheryl Cole – one of the X Factor judges who decided his fate all those years ago – has taken to Twitter to reveal a text message he sent that day.

The simple message contained just five words (well, he actually used four), which read: ‘I’m in a boy band.’

Sharing the message on Twitter, Liam wrote:

What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection

One Direction enjoyed five years of near-constant touring and releasing new music, until Zayn sensationally quit the group in 2015.

A year and another album later, the boys revealed they were going on a hiatus, as they all had a hack at launching their own solo careers.

While many Directioners still hold onto hope that the five of them might one day come back together, Zayn is pretty busy preparing for life as a dad and Harry is still soaking up that watermelon sugar hiiiiiigh, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with that one.