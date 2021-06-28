Lil Kim Wants A Verzuz Battle With Nicki Minaj

PA Images

Lil Kim stated on the red carpet of the BET Awards that she would take part in a Verzuz battle with Nicki Minaj.

In March 2020, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz launched a Verzuz webcast series that has delighted fans. The series sees artists showcase their respective discographies in a battle. Recently, the likes of Soulja Boy took part in an event with Bow Wow as more than 500,000 people tuned in. Hip-hop fans may now have an even bigger battle to look forward to.

Advert 10

Multi-platinum artist Lil Kim became a household name in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Rather than take part in a Verzuz event with a contemporary, Lil Kim has said she would like to have her discography go up against Nicki Minaj’s work.

Speaking on the red carpet of the BET Awards, Lil Kim was asked if she would take part in a Verzuz event. The rapper immediately responded ‘yes,’ and when prompted about who she would like to see her biggest tracks performed against she said ‘Nicki’.

Fans seem excited about this prospect as they debate the quality of the two artist’s hits. One fan wrote ‘Lil Kim and Nicki on a verzuz, now that’s going to be spectacular. It’ll be one for the archives truly. #Verzuz.’

Advert 10

However, most fans are drawing attention to the longstanding feud between the two artists that started in 2003. Lil Kim previously accused Minaj of stealing her style and eventually claimed ‘she didn’t know’ the rapper.

It seems Lil Kim is acknowledging the existence of Minaj again if they can compare their hits, though Minaj has yet to respond to the comments of Lil Kim.