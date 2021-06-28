unilad
Lil Nas X Celebrates Pride With Steamy Onstage Kiss During Michael Jackson Tribute

by : Daniel Richardson on : 28 Jun 2021 09:08
Lil Nas X gave a performance to remember at the BET Awards this weekend, and many have praised his onstage kiss.

On Sunday, June 27, the 21st BET Awards awarded artists for their achievements over the last year. Naturally, there was plenty of entertainment to accompany the ceremony, and two-time Grammy winner Lil Nas X made a lasting impression.

The 22-year-old artist performed his hit song Montero (Call Me by Your Name) in Egyptian attire. While many were impressed with the iconography and choreographed movements, most were taken with the kiss between the artist and a dancer at the end of the performance.

Lil Nas came out as gay in 2019, and it seems that he has embraced Pride month. At the end of his performance, the artist kissed the backing dancer to his left.

Many enjoyed the display of affection and went online to express their support. Iconic rapper Diddy wrote on Twitter, ‘Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!’ Another person noted, ‘Lil Nas X done kissed that man at the BET Awards AND on a Sunday… good for him. I know the homophobes are SCRAMBLING.’

It seems that the predictions of some of Lil Nas’ fans were correct and the artist did receive some backlash. Nonetheless, Lil Nas seemingly nullified criticism by taking to social media and writing, ‘y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture.’ The artist also went on to write ‘LGBET.’

The multi-platinum artist said he took inspiration for the performance from John Singleton’s nine-minute ‘short film’ for Michael Jackson’s Remember The Time, released in 1992, echoing the Egyptian iconography from Jackson’s video.

At the end of the performance, Lil Nas embraced Sean Bankhead who, alongside performance coach KJ Rose, created the four-minute performance.

