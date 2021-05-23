Lil Nas X Costume Malfunction Heats Up SNL Montero Performance

SNL/YouTube

Lil Nas X made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, and while he wowed the audience, not everything went according to plan.

The rapper’s performance of Montero (Call Me By Your Name) featured an elaborate stage recreating his viral and controversial music video, complete with a stripper pole.

It was a steamy show to begin with, but Lil Nas almost ended up making things a lot more X-rated than he intended. While dancing on the pole, viewers noticed the rapper suddenly do a double take, before quickly moving to cover the crotch of his leather pants with his hand.

SNL/YouTube

Obviously, the performance was live, so he had no choice but to carry on like nothing had happened. And to be fair, the rapper didn’t miss a beat.

But right after coming off stage, Nas took to Twitter to reveal exactly what had happened, tweeting ‘NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV.’

For most people, ripping their pants on live TV during one of the biggest moments of their career would make them want to disappear, but Nas clearly found the whole thing hilarious, retweeting videos of the accident and posts comparing the incident to the Spongebob Squarepants ripped pants song.

‘I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what I get lmaoo’ he joked a bit later.

Fans were quick to react to the incident, with one person tweeting ‘lil nas x ripping his pants on live tv is honestly so iconic and exactly the type of chaos I would expect from him.’

Another wrote, ‘I’ll never be embarrassed again. Every time I think I have the right, I’ll remember Lil Nas X ripping his pants on SNL. Thanks for this confidence, icon’

Following a quick wardrobe change, Nas returned to the stage later in the episode to perform his new song Sun Goes Down, with no pants-related malfunctions in sight.