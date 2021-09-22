unilad
Lil Nas X Covers ‘Jolene’ By Dolly Parton And Fans Are Going Wild

by : Hannah Smith on : 22 Sep 2021 08:47
Lil Nas X Covers 'Jolene' By Dolly Parton And Fans Are Going Wild

Lil Nas X has been paying tribute to his country roots once again with his take on Dolly Parton’s iconic hit Jolene, and fans are absolutely loving it.

The rapper covered the 1973 smash hit during an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s live lounge, days after the release of his debut album Montero, which has been receiving critical praise and huge streaming success.

Lil Nas X (@lilnasx/Instagram)@lilnasx/Instagram

The cover is something of a return to his origins for Lil Nas X, who famously broke out onto the scene with his viral country-rap hit Old Town Road, which remains the longest running Billboard number one and recently became the first single in history to go 15x Platinum.

Performing in a dimly-lit room surrounded by flowers and singing into a rhinestone-encrusted microphone, the rapper also gave renditions of two songs from the album: Dead Right Now; and That’s What I Want.

Parton, 75, has previously revealed she’s a fan of Lil Nas X and that she’s looking for the chance to work with him in the future, after an opportunity to appear herself on Old Town Road didn’t work out.

‘I had an opportunity to be part of that [song], but it had done so well with so many people… I thought, ‘Well, I’ll wait and do something later on’. No point in going down that same Old Town Road. We got other roads to travel,’ she told Elle in 2019.

And while Lil Nas X may not have found the opportunity to work with the country legend just yet, his debut album does feature a duet with Miley Cyrus, who happens to be Dolly Parton’s goddaughter and performed her own viral cover of Jolene a few years back.

