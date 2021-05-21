Lil Nas X Dropped A New Track Last Night And People Can’t Get Over How Sad It Is

Lil Nas/YouTube

Lil Nas X has dropped a brand new track, and fans are shocked at how sad it is.

The follow-up to his controversial and oh-so-catchy Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Sun Goes Down strikes a different note entirely, and sees Lil Nas X travelling back through the years to visit his teenage self.

The tear-jerking track sees Lil Nas X offering comfort and support to his younger self as he deals with issues concerning his identity and sexuality, addressing the loneliness he felt during this period in his life.

Check it out below:

In the vid, Lil Nas X can be seen visiting his pre-fame self in a variety of settings, from his job at Taco Bell to his teenage bedroom to the corridors of his old school. It’s made clear that, like so many teens, he is struggling to find himself, and is full of questions and anxieties.

These difficulties are explained in the lyrics, with Lil Nas X directly addressing the uncertain boy he once was:

Since 10, I’ve been feelin’ lonely

Had friends but they was pickin’ on me

Always thinkin’, ‘Why my lips so big?’

Was I too dark? Can they sense my fears?

These gay thoughts would always haunt me

I prayed God would take it from me

It’s hard for you when you’re fightin’

And nobody knows it when you’re silent

I’d be by the phone

Stanning Nicki mornin’ into dawn

Only place I felt like I belonged

Strangers make you feel so loved, you know?

The video then cuts to Prom Night, with the young Lil Nas X struggling to fit in and heading to the toilets to hide out and cry. It’s a scenario many of those who felt out of place as a teenager will be able to relate to all too well.

As the teenage Lil Nas X composes himself in front of the bathroom mirror, his older self appears behind him and places a supportive hand on his shoulder. He then gently walks him back to the prom, a reassuring arm around him.

Once back in the room, the young Lil Nas X looks far more comfortable and relaxed with himself, smiling and dancing with his friends.

Many of those who have heard the new track have been left deeply moved, recognising themselves in the lyrics and the depiction of the unhappy teenager.

One person commented:

I saw myself growing up with those things. This is so far the best music and lyrics I’ve listened in 2021.

Another said:

I’m just so glad this exists. teenage me really needed a message like this growing up, and thank god kids/teens can listen/watch this today.

Taking to Twitter, Lil Nas X described the track as being ‘very important’ to him, and it’s clear that it holds great personal significance for many of his fans too.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]