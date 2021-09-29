Lil Nas X Explains Why He Felt It Was His ‘Duty’ To Come Out

Alamy

Lil Nas X has opened up about coming out and how he felt like it was a ‘duty’.

The rapper first revealed he was gay amid the success of Old Town Road back in 2019. ‘Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care… but before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,’ he tweeted on the last day of Pride Month, before posting the artwork from the EP featuring a rainbow.

Ever since, Lil Nas X – real name Montero Lamar Hill – has been praised for challenging stereotypes, whether it’s his video for Call Me By Your Name or his onstage kiss at the BET Awards.

@lilnasx/Instagram

The artist recently spoke to XXL about coming out after Old Town Road. ‘I don’t think I would have ever come out. I honestly felt like it was kind of my duty. Especially if I wanted to move forward. And [with] what I was doing, because authenticity is very real, and I feel like people can see right through that. And that’s a part of me,’ he said.

He also spoke about the reaction to him coming out, and thinking about people looking at ‘how I would act post-coming out’.

‘I used to like comments where people were like, ‘Oh, I like him, because he’s not all in your face about it.’ And then I kind of realised what that was. It’s kind of like when people say, ‘Oh, I have a Black friend,’ and that [sits on] everything that has to do with their Black history and culture… I’m kind of like, I’m not that person, you know?’

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X shared a letter on Twitter he’d written to his younger self. ‘I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,’ it reads.

‘You see this is very scary for me. people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. but the truth is, I am. the agenda to make people stay f*ck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.’

