Lil Nas X ‘Genuinely Scared’ About Conspiracy Theory Linking Him To DMX’s Death

Lil Nas X has said a ‘crazy’ conspiracy theorist had made him ‘genuinely scared’ after they shared a far-reaching claim linking him to DMX’s death.

While many music fans took to social media to pay tribute to the loss of an icon, one felt it necessary to use the opportunity to target Lil Nas X, who has been in the spotlight following the release of his controversial Call Me By Your Name music video.

In the days after DMX’s death, the Twitter user shared a screenshot showing the Google results for Nas’s birthday, revealing he was born on April 9.

The fact the singer was brought into the world exactly 22 years before the death of DMX is, of course, sheer coincidence, and rings true for any of the other millions of people in the world who share that same birthday. However, that explanation obviously didn’t quite cut it for the Twitter user, who instead determined the DMX’s death was a ‘sacrifice’.

They wrote, ‘DMX was a sacrifice as he died on Lil Nas X bday. No such thing as chance.’

The notion that Nas would be involved with a ‘sacrifice’ has likely been spurred by the religious themes featured in Call My By Your Name, in which the singer gives a lap dance to Satan before usurping the devil altogether. Despite the wild claim made in the tweet, it racked up hundreds of likes and retweets.

Nas spotted the tweet just a few minutes after it was posted and quickly responded to dismiss the ridiculous idea, writing, ‘It genuinely scares me knowing how crazy you n***** are.’

In spite of the rapper’s attempts to shut down the theory, the Twitter user continued to hone in on links to the devil as they retweeted a post that contained a screenshot of Nas’s response, which had received 66,600 – or a more devilish 66.6k – likes at the time.

Written in response to Nas’s comment, the tweet read, ‘But this tweet currently has 66.6k likes. Are you saying this is all a coincidence???’

The idea of DMX being a sacrifice for Lil Nas X isn’t the only misinformation circulating in the wake of the rapper’s death, as his family had to issue a statement to warn fans that scammers have been attempting to earn money through fake fundraisers proclaiming to be for his funeral.