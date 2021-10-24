unilad
Advert

Lil Nas X Hits Back At Boosie After Homophobic Threats

by : Joe Harker on : 24 Oct 2021 10:55
Lil Nas X Hits Back At Boosie After Homophobic ThreatsAlamy

Lil Nas X has brushed off homophobic threats from Boosie Badazz after a Twitter rant.

While speaking to his fans on Instagram Live, rapper Lil Nas X recently joked that he’d been working on a song with Boosie Badazz.

Advert

For many people, the natural response would be to fire a joke back or to say nothing and take the comments in good humour.

However, the 38-year-old rapper instead responded by launching into a homophobic rant on Twitter.

Lil Nas X (Alamy)Alamy

Per TMZ, after he was done spouting homophobia, Boosie also told Nas X to kill himself in his Twitter rant.

Advert

It read, ‘STOP TROLLING ME F*****T LOL.

‘U A WHOLE B*TCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D**K N GETTIN F**KED N YOUR A** N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR. NOBODY WANTS U HERE.

‘#thinkaboutit NOBODY WANTS U HERE STOP PLAYING WITH THE STRAIGHT #F****T LOL.’

Boosie’s tweets were removed from Twitter for violating their code of conduct.

Advert

Nas X’s response suggests he has chosen to be the bigger man and brush off the rant with a joking tweet about him being ‘truly saddened’ and ‘mortified’ at Disney Channel’s failure to play Halloweentown this month.

Besides, the multiple Grammy award winner has better things to do with his time such as celebrating the success of Montero, his recent album.

According to the Daily Mail, Boosie has a history of homophobia and has hit out at Nas X before.

Advert

One such incident occurred in July when Nas X tweeted, ‘me and jack harlow have decided to perform industry baby butt naked at the vmas for charity’. Reportedly, Boosie’s response was to threaten the 22-year-old by saying, ‘If I’m at the awards and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his a** offstage and beat his a**.’

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Backlash Over Amount Of Statues Of Women In London Compared To Animals
News

Backlash Over Amount Of Statues Of Women In London Compared To Animals

Katie Price Apologises After Drink-Driving Crash
Celebrity

Katie Price Apologises After Drink-Driving Crash

Legal Experts Weigh In On Whether Alec Baldwin Could Face Jail Time
News

Legal Experts Weigh In On Whether Alec Baldwin Could Face Jail Time

Brian Laundrie: Body Discovered Has Been Confirmed To Be Missing Fugitive
News

Brian Laundrie: Body Discovered Has Been Confirmed To Be Missing Fugitive

Topics: Celebrity, Homophobic, Lil Nas X, no-article-matching

Credits

TMZ and 1 other

  1. TMZ

    BOOSIE TO LIL NAS X HOMOPHOBIC DIATRIBE ... After Being Linked to Song

  2. Daily Mail

    Lil Nas X hilariously TROLLS Boosie Badazz after the disgruntled rapper launched into homophobic tirade over him jokingly claiming they have a collaboration in the works

 