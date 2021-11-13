Lil Nas X Is Going On Maury To Clear Up Relationship Issues

TheMauryShowOfficial/YouTube

Lil Nas X is set to confront his ex-boyfriend on the next episode of The Maury Show.

The next instalment of the programme, hosted by Maury Povich, is set to be a dramatic one, after a 40-second teaser for the episode left viewers itching for more.

The 22-year-old rapper, real name Montero Hill, is set to appear on screens on November 17, to discuss his relationship with ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza.

The teaser reveals that Lil Nas X believed he had found the ‘love of his life’, only to discover that Ariza was married. It even features a clip of a showdown between Hill and the woman believed to be Ariza’s wife.

In August, Lil Nas X first spoke about his relationship in an interview with Variety, where he called Ariza ‘someone special’.

He said:

I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. [But] I’ve found someone special now.

While not naming Ariza, he noted how he felt that the person was ‘the one’, not being able to ‘explain’ it, but saying it was ‘just a feeling’.

In September, Lil Nas X became single again, but noted that the pair were ‘still on very good terms’ and may ‘date again’, in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA.

However, any possible future for the pair now seems unlikely, and Lil Nas X may have changed his mind about calling Ariza ‘literally the best person’ he’s ever dated.

In the preview of The Maury Show episode, Lil Nas X is pictured sat with a woman, telling her that him and ‘Yai have been together for about a month and a half’, to which the woman replies, ‘You’re a liar,’ E! reports.

According to Maury, the woman has a four-year-old child and the episode also questions whether Ariza is the father.

From smashed flowers, to a proposal, and even paternity test, the episode is set to be explosive.

You can catch the exclusive episode on Wednesday, November 17.