Lil Nas X Mocks Critics With ‘Gay Agenda’ Comments After VMA Win

Lil Nas X walked away with the biggest award of the evening at last night’s VMAs, and as always, he had time to send a special message to his critics.

The rapper took home the trophy for Video of the Year thanks to his viral sensation Montero (Call Me By Your Name), and had a hilarious message for all the homophobes who had a problem with its steamy content.

‘First, I want to say thank you to the gay agenda! Let’s go, gay agenda!’ Lil Nas X said as he accepted the award, in a pointed reference to right-wing pundits who have accused him of attempting to ‘promote homosexuality’ to children.

Following the release of Montero – which depicts the rapper sliding into hell on a stripper pole and giving the devil a lap dance – Lil Nas X faced ridiculous levels of backlash from conservatives apparently uncomfortable with the proud display of his sexuality.

One conservative commentator described the video as ‘sick and depraved’, while the rapper also faced legal action from Nike after he began selling shoes with drops of human blood in the sole as a promotional stunt for the single.

But the 22-year-old has thrived amid the backlash, using it to his advantage to become one of the most talked about people on social media this year.

Now, he’s using it to win awards too, taking home moonmen statues for best direction and best visual effects alongside video of the year at the VMAs.

‘I love you guys so much, I do not take this for granted,’ Lil Nas X said during his speech, while urging his fans to buy his new album, also called Montero, which is set to be released later this month.

