Lil Nas X Opens Up About Using Psychedelic Mushrooms For The First Time

Lil Nas X has given fans a glimpse into the process of making his hit debut album Montero, crediting his experience taking psychedelic mushrooms with helping him open up when writing songs.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal magazine, the rapper revealed he’d gone on a mushroom trip ‘for the first time’ while working on Montero at an Airbnb in LA, with the drugs helping him to process his thoughts and reflect on what he wanted to say through his work.

The rapper told the magazine that ‘a pivotal moment in the process was trying psychedelic mushrooms for the first time,’ with the experience allowing him to ‘push past lots of lingering feelings of self-consciousness.’

According to Nas, he experimented with mushrooms while accompanied by his sober producers, and spent the day ‘not working on any music, just reflecting on life.’

‘I was able to open up a lot,’ he recalled of the experience. ‘I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music. I actually did that for the first time.’

The results saw the rapper’s debut album explore a range of themes from his personal life, including past relationships, family issues and feelings of self-worth and identity.

Clearly the approach worked, with Montero receiving critical acclaim and spawning two number-one singles in the US.

Lil Nas X was featured as part of WSJ Magazine‘s annual Innovators issue ahead of being honoured alongside Kim Kardashian and Ryan Reynolds at the 11th Innovator Awards.

