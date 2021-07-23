unilad
Lil Nas X Publicly Slams Woman Who Called His Music Video ‘Demonic’

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Jul 2021 18:19
Lil Nas X Publicly Slams Woman Who Called His Music Video 'Demonic'PA Images/Lil Nas X /YouTube

Lil Nas X has publicly hit back a woman who described his latest music video as ‘demonic’.

The woman in question shared a screenshot showing her recent ‘upsetting’ discovery that Kanye West had been involved in the production of Lil Nas X’s new track Industry Baby.

The video for this track sees Lil Nas X in prison, wearing all pink overalls, and includes a scene where a group of nude – and blurred out – men dance together in the prison showers.

The outraged woman tweeted:

We need to pray for Kanye and I mean sincerely pray. I’m happy he’s found Christ but there’s so much compromise. And then to find out that he helped produce that demonic sonf/video [sic] that Lil Nas X made is so upsetting.

The 22-year-old rapper has responded directly to this panicked message of outrage, retweeting it with a message of his own:

There was nothing demonic about the industry baby video. just say u hate gay people musty.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

