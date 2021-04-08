Lil Nas X Releases ‘Twerk Hero’ Game Where You Shake A Virtual Butt To Montero

PA Images/LilNasX/Twitter

Lil Nas X has released a ‘Twerk Hero’ game, in which you shake a virtual butt along to the sounds of his recent hit MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).

The game, which I’ve just found is quite an addictive way to while away a quick coffee break, is a clear homage to Guitar Hero, except instead of wielding an axe and nailing those heavy riffs, you’ve got a butt and you’re twerking.

At the beginning of the game, the player is instructed to ‘grab the booty and hit the incoming temptations’. It took me a few goes to get the hang of it, but essentially you’ve got to grip Lil Nas X’s bum with your curser and move it around so it hits the pink arrows.

If you score enough points, you get to soar on up – or down, theologically speaking – through the levels, all of which coincide with the story told in the music video.

The first level is set in the Garden of Eden where Lil Nas X is first tempted by the snake. Once you twerk your way through that you get to the colosseum where he condemned. Then it’s on to the now famous pole which has caused such outrage among certain panicked individuals.

I got up to level four, which sees Lil Nas X shaking his bum in the fires of hell, but then I remembered that I’m actually at work and need to look busy so sadly I have yet to become a true Twerk Hero.

Have a go for yourself here.