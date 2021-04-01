Lil Nas X Responds To FKA Twigs Following Claims He Plagiarised Her Work

PA

Lil Nas X has praised FKA Twigs after fans accused him of plagiarising the video for her 2019 single Cellophane.

The Old Town Road singer sent the internet into a frenzy on Friday, March 26, when he dropped the video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

While the video received an overwhelmingly positive response, FKA Twigs’ fans were quick to point out similarities with her video for Cellophane.

Adding to the discussion, Cellophane‘s director Andrew Thomas Huang raised plagiarism concerns on Twitter.

Noting that the choreographer behind Cellophane also worked on Montero, Huang said sharing aesthetics and paying homage is a part of the collective process.

One side by side comparison posted on Twitter shows similarities between Lil Nas X’s pole dancing descent from the clouds in Montero, and a scene in Twigs’ video where she is also seen pole dancing below a heavenly ring of light, before plunging into darkness.

Huang added: ‘Years of work went into the creation of “Cellophane,” from physical training to the emotional labour of unpacking Twigs’ life to construct images told her story of trauma and recovery. “Cellophane” was a confession in the most vulnerable sense.’

He said that intentional or not, copying other artists’ work happens, but repurposing someone’s labour causes harm by ‘displacing the efforts of the artists who did the original leg work’.

He urged record labels to ‘uphold artistic accountability and honour the ingenuity of artists dedicating their blood, sweat and tears to imagine better futures amidst a broken industry’.

Lil Nas X has since addressed the controversy in a post on Instagram, praising FKA Twigs and Huang for Cellophane, describing the video as a ‘masterpiece’.

‘I want to say thank you to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as I was not aware they were so close,’ he wrote alongside a snippet of Twigs’ video.

He added: ‘Was only excited for the video to come out. I understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. You deserve so much more love and praise.’

Proving that there was no bad blood between the pair, Twigs also posted a picture of Lil Nas X to her Instagram, thanking him for their ‘gentle’ and ‘honest conversation’.

She praised the singer for acknowledging the inspiration Cellophane gave him and his creative team.

‘I think what you have done is amazing and I fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. Legend status,’ she added.