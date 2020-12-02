Lil Nas X Says Tyler, The Creator And Frank Ocean ‘Made It Easier’ For Him
Lil Nas X says Tyler, the Creator and Frank Ocean ‘made it easier’ for him to be where he is, ‘comfortably’.
The Old Town Road artist came out as gay back in 2019, urging fans to listen closely to the lyrics of C7osure at the end of Pride Month.
More than a year on, he’s looked back on the decision to reveal his sexuality and shared how other stars in the industry helped him feel more at ease, even when they didn’t realise it.
Lil Nas X – real name Montero Lamar Hill, therein referred to as X – recently spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about coming out and the influence of Ocean and Tyler, who’ve also publicly discussed their sexualities.
He said: ‘I think artists like Frank in general and, like, Tyler and whatever, they made it easier for me to be where I am, comfortably. Also, Provider was a very special song to me during this relationship I was in. So yeah, go Frank, he’s amazing.’
Check out the full Apple Music interview below:
As for why he chose that specific time to come out, X said he was ‘getting signs’ and simply decided: ‘Ok, it’s time we do this thing… because it’s like I’m already moving forward and I’m becoming more free with everything I do, so let’s take this to the next level and do this. Because I mean, it was either going to be that or what? Pretend this for the rest of my entire life?’
The 21-year-old continued:
And also being one of those people that was like: ‘Ok, I want to make room for you now.’ So everybody who’s coming behind me: ‘OK. This is going to be cool. It’s going to work out fine.’
That’s another reason why I knew that I had to do it. Because the day before I was like: ‘Damn, should I really do this? Is this what…’ And I’m like: ‘No, this is definitely what I should do.’ Especially given my platform, where I am, the communities that I stand in between. It’s like little sh*t like this shouldn’t be a problem.
Elsewhere in the interview, X shared praise for Billie Eilish, describing her as ‘so f*cking amazing and talented… she’s going to do whatever the f*ck she wants and she’s not apologising for it and she’s going to say how she feels about whatever.’
As for his upcoming debut studio album, he said he’s kept ‘features to a minimum’ but there is one particularly exciting artist involved. ‘Very, very popular singer, male, and he’s a record breaker,’ X said. If one thing is certain, fans can expect ‘bop after f*cking bop’.
