Lil Nas X Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Being Gay In New Music Video Teaser

Lil Nas X has been teasing a court date in recent days. Now, a skit has been released that shows him being sent to prison for being gay.

Since his breakout single Old Town Road, Lil Nas has been the focus of plenty of media attention, and the star has used this to promote his music, with hits such as MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) and Sun Goes Down topping the charts.

Recently, he has been referencing a court date because of his controversial Satan sneakers. However, he has now revealed a skit that is a set-up for a future music video.

Resembling a number of Eddie Murphy’s films, the teaser shows Lil Nas playing every character. In the skit itself, the prosecutor asks, ‘Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, this is about much more than shoes, Mr. Nas X are you gay?’

At the end of the footage, Nas X is sentenced to five years at Montero State Prison. On top of that, viewers find out that it is all a teaser for his much-awaited single ‘Industry Baby.’ The song will be released on July 23 and is produced by Kanye West.

This isn’t the first high-profile stunt by Lil Nas X but it has caught many by surprise.

‘Industry Baby’ will be the third single released from Lil Nas X’s upcoming and highly anticipated album Montero.