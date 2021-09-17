Lil Nas X Shares Hospital Footage Of Him ‘Giving Birth’ To Debut Album Montero

Lil Nas X/Instagram

After a week-long pregnancy and several hours of labour, Lil Nas X has successfully given birth to his debut album, Montero.

To mark the release of his record today, September 17, the rapper posted a video to Instagram of himself being rushed to a delivery bed and being told to ‘push’ by two midwives, before safely delivering Montero and lovingly cradling his new baby/album in his arms, telling the nurses, ‘It’s already Grammy-nominated.’

The scene caps off a long extended metaphor used by Lil Nas X to promote the album in the weeks leading up to its highly-anticipated release, which began with him announcing his ‘pregnancy’ – bump and all – in a Beyoncé-style photoshoot.

On Wednesday, the rapper was surprised with a baby shower for Montero, featuring no guests but gifts from stars and collaborators including Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. Yesterday, he posted a TikTok video of him in a hospital gown telling his followers he was ‘having contractions’ and that ‘BABY MONTERO IS OTW’.

Over his early career, Lil Nas X has already gained a reputation as a viral marketing genius, with everything from his videos, his performances and his marketing seeming to cause a stir on social media.

As well as his pregnancy stunt, the rapper hired out a series of ‘personal injury lawyer’ billboards around LA to promote his debut, with the ads reading, ‘Are you single, lonely and miserable? You may be entitled to financial compensation!’ followed by a link to a website on which fans could pre-order the new album.

Thankfully, it seems like Lil Nas X’s new baby is happy and healthy, with early reviews of Montero having been overwhelmingly positive.