Lil Nas X Trolls Millennials Trying To Defend Eminem From Gen Z

lilnasx/cassiesmith607/TikTok/PA Images

Lil Nas X has made fun of millennials trying to defend Eminem from Gen Z after they tried to ‘cancel’ the rapper.

Like many rappers, Slim Shady’s lyrics have long been controversial, with some of his earlier tracks in the 2000s using homophobic slurs, tough content and the usual bad language.

However, he’s become the subject of recent controversy due to the frustrations of Gen Z – those born between 1997 and 2012. Millennials – those born between 1981 and 1996 – fought back, and the Old Town Road artist has seen an opportunity to troll them.

In an earlier video from @cassiesmith607 on TikTok, she defended Eminem in a freestyle to the beat of Forgot About Dre, rapping: ‘Listen little kiddies let me make this quite clear, this man was around before you were here. So what? You’re all mad? Cuz the man was a lyricist? While all your rappers are mumbling gibberish?’

Seeming to parody the beginning of the viral clip, viewed more than 6.5 million times on Twitter alone, Lil Nas X raps and laughs to the same beat: ‘Generation Z wants to cancel Eminem? Generation Z wants to cancel Eminem? Yeah, listen up, Generation Z, you’re a generation of Z, Z, generation of Z.’

The Holiday artist’s TikTok has already racked up more than 2.8 million views and thousands of comments, with one user writing: ‘Imagine a celebrity making fun of you lmao.’

Another wrote: ‘This is literally how every single one of them sounds, the argument is so one-sided.’ A third commented: ‘Bro it’s the way you said M&M so clearly instead of Eminem hahaha.’

The efforts to ‘cancel’ Eminem appear to hone in on the lyrics from Love the Way You Lie, in which he raps: ‘Next time, there will be no next time, I apologise even though I know it’s lies, I’m tired of the games, I just want her back, I know I’m a liar, if she ever tries to f*cking leave again, I’m a tie her to the bed and set this house on fire.’

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, seemed to respond to the surge in criticism by dropping a clip from his new track Tone Deaf from Music To Be Murdered By: Side B.

In the song, he raps: ‘I can’t understand a word you say, I’m tone deaf. I think this way I prefer stay, I’m tone deaf. I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey, I’m tone deaf. Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me.’

