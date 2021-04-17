Lil Nas X’s Father Defends Rapper After Video Surfaces Of His Seemingly Homeless Mother

rlstafford_sang/Instagram/PA

Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, has come to his defence after trolls accused him of not looking after his own mother.

It comes after a video of Nas’s mum emerged online, showing her begging for money, allegedly to pay for her drug addiction.

While many people have questioned why the rapper’s mother would need to beg for cash, given the success of Nas’s music career, Stafford says a lack of support from her family is not the problem.

‘Despite what people say, Lil Nas is the greatest kid a parent can be BLESSED with. Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction she’s STILL a QUEEN and he goes through great lengths to make sure we’re taking care of,’ he wrote on Instagram.

Stafford went on to say that those who have loved ones with addictions will understand that throwing money at the situation doesn’t automatically make things right.

‘I don’t usually address personal issues publicly but felt like this need to be. Please join us in keeping her in your PRAYERS,’ he continued.

‘And to those out there trying to create a false story you won’t prosper. #controlthenarrative.’

Although Nas doesn’t often speak about his mother’s struggles, he did open up about trying to get her into a rehab facility in January 2020, during an interview with Variety.

‘I never really talk about my mom. She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better — things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love,’ he said.

‘The biggest surprise of becoming globally famous? On the outside, everybody loves you — but on the inside, everything [feels] the same.’

What a hero.

