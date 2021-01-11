Lil Nas X's Old Town Road Remix Is Now The Most Certified Song In History Lil Nas X/YouTube

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road (Remix) is officially the most certified song in music history.

The blockbusting track, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, released back on April 5, 2019 to mammoth success. The artist first shot to fame on TikTok, with the ‘country trap’ song soon making its way onto the Billboard Hot Country Songs list.

After some bizarre pushback from the company, even removing it from the chart, Old Town Road made its grand return with Cyrus on-board, holding the number one spot for 19 weeks, beating a record held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men for One Sweet Day and and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber for Despacito.

Now, the track has been awarded its whopping 14th certification, beating Despacito which went platinum 13 times.

The 21-year-old star wrote on Twitter: ‘OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO!’

Lil Nas X very quickly shot to worldwide fame. Earlier talking to The Guardian, he said: ‘Everything seemed like a dream or a movie… it was like the world was playing a prank on me.’

He went on to earn six Grammy nominations, taking home two for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

He’s yet to release a follow-up to his debut EP 7, although in earlier interviews the rapper said it was ‘almost finished’. Back in September 2020, he revealed some of the track titles, which included Call Me By Your Name, One of Me, Titanic and Don’t Want It.

On November 13, he released a new single titled Holiday, which was promoted in a record-breaking in-game Roblox concert which attracted more than 35 million views, making it one of the most-watched gigs ever.