Lil Pump Banned From Airline For Life For Refusing To Wear Mask PA Images

Lil Pump has been handed a lifetime ban from flying with airline JetBlue, after refusing to wear a mask during a flight on December 27.

The rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, reportedly became ‘verbally abusive’ with members of staff after they repeatedly asked him to follow safety protocols by wearing a mask.

While the airline has not named the rapper, it did release a statement confirming an incident had taken place during a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles, where a passenger became ‘verbally abusive with crew members after being asked multiple times and refusing to comply with JetBlue’s face covering policy’.

The 20-year-old Gucci Gang artist is reported to have had his return journey cancelled and has been told he is banned from flying with the airline in the future.

JetBlue spokesperson Derek Dombrowski continued, as per Billboard:

Law enforcement was asked to meet the flight to assist our crewmembers in notifying the customer his return reservation was canceled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue. The safety of all customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority. Our policy requires all customers 2 years and older wear a face covering throughout their journey.

A representative for the airline is also reported to have said a customer became verbally abusive after taking off his mask mid-flight before sneezing and coughing into a blanket, as per TMZ.

Face masks have been mandatory on commercial flights in the United States since May 4, in bid to try and curb the spread of coronavirus. However, many Americans have felt entitled to refuse to wear masks after President Donald Trump voiced his doubts over their effectiveness earlier in the year.

Lil Pump is known to be a Trump supporter and even lost 300,000 Instagram followers after he spoke to a crowd of Republicans in Michigan back in November.

‘I’ve come here to say, Mr President, I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 2020 don’t forget that,’ he told the crowds, before urging people not to vote for Joe Biden.

On social media, he later uploaded a video in which he shouted, ‘F*ck sleepy Joe, n****! Trump 2020, b*tch.’

Lil Pump has not publicly commented on his ban from JetBlue.