Lil Pump Slams Eminem On Instagram As ‘Lame As Hell’

Lil Pump Eminem PA Images

Eminem has attracted the beef of another rapper – this time, it’s Lil Pump saying he’s ‘lame as f*ck, b*tch’.

Every now and again, another artist comes along to take a pop at the Real Slim Shady. For a while, it was his ongoing lyrical battles with Machine Gun Kelly. Towards the end of 2019, he was warring with Nick Cannon.

Advert 10

Now, we have Gucci Gang rapper Lil Pump trying to slam Eminem on Christmas Eve. Fans and other artists aren’t impressed.

In a short video posted to social media, Lil Pump – real name Gazzy García – takes aim at the Lose Yourself legend, saying: ‘Hey, f*ck Eminem, you lame as hell. Ain’t nobody listening to your old ass. You lame as f*ck, b*tch.’

Eminem, 48, real name Marshall Mathers, just dropped a surprise album with Music to be Murdered By – Side B, expected to debut high on the charts as his fans flock to listen.

Advert 10

While he’s yet to respond to Lil Pump’s video, Caterpillar rapper Royce da 5’9″ took a stark view of his comments, issuing a brutal comeback.

In a comment on Instagram, he wrote: ‘I’ll slap them glasses so far off his face, they’ll land in a whole nother genre… Not cuz I’m mad but just cuz I’m exhausted with all the tuff talk from all these harmless creatures… Enjoy yourself. You actually make money off blatant misappropriation while not being really good at anything [sic].’

The vast majority of fans supported Eminem, accusing him of chasing clout, talking nonsense – especially considering Eminem has just more than four times as many monthly listeners.

Advert 10