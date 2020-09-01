Lil Tjay Says Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Team Offered Him $3 Million To Beef

That bitch-ass n**** label call me. Somebody from his camp. I ain’t gonna say his label. Somebody from his camp called somebody from my camp talkin’ ’bout they’ll give me $3 million to keep trolling with this n****.

Dead. I hope y’all on here lookin’ and listenin’. That sh*t dead, man. I ain’t never gon’ turn my back on the f*ckin’ streets, ever. I’m the fucking voice, know what I’m sayin’? That money sh*t ain’t gonna change a muthaf*cka. So I ain’t never gon’ respond to this n**** ever f*ckin’ again. Say what you want, do what you want. You can’t f*cking troll me n****, I’m the streets.