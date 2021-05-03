Lil Uzi Gave His Girlfriend $30,000 On Their First Date

PA Images/@thegirljt/Instagram

Now, it’s always very nice when the other person offers to cover drinks or cinema tickets on a first date, but most of us really wouldn’t expect anything more extravagant than an £11.99 pizza from someone we were still sharing ‘and what do you do?’ questions with.

However, it’s a bit of a different story for the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, who reportedly splashed the cash and then some during his very first date with his girlfriend, JT.

JT, who is part of the Florida hip hop duo City Girls, had reportedly still been living in a halfway house at the time of the date, having recently spent time in prison for credit card scamming.

You can check out JT’s full interview – where she discusses the pricey date – below:

According to JT, the Money Longer rapper rocked up to the date with a very extravagant present indeed.

During a recent episode of Respectfully Justin , JT and Yung Miami – the other half of City Girls – were quizzed about the most money that had been spent on them during a first date.

Miami went first, recalling:

Well, when I first got with my baby daddy, he took me to the furniture store. And my furniture at the time came up to $50,000 because I had like a little townhouse swear to God.

Miami is here referring Southside, the 808 Mafia producer with whom she shares a young daughter, Summer Miami.

When it was JT’s turn to reminisce, she too recalled a lavish first date with her now-boyfriend, Lil Uzi:

When I first met my man, I was still in a halfway house. He came to Atlanta to see me. He had a bag full of money and I had a little Chanel bag and he was like, ‘Take as much as you can.’ And I could only fit $30,000 in there. I was so mad.

As JT had a curfew to get back for, the young couple hadn’t been able to go and spend all night on the town, however they had managed to fit in some shopping and some food:

He took me to Louis Vuitton and Taco Bell.

Back in early March, Lil Uzi appeared to declare his love for JT, tweeting ‘JT is the one’ to his 8.3 million followers.