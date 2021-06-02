unilad
Lil Uzi Removes $24 Million Diamond From Forehead

by : Daniel Richardson on : 02 Jun 2021 10:18
Lil Uzi Removes $24 Million Diamond From Forehead@liluzivert/@fatjoe/Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert made headlines when he had a $24 million diamond implanted on his forehead, but he is now having it removed.

Many were surprised when musician Lil Uzi Vert had a pink 10-11 carat diamond implanted on his forehead. Some drew comparisons between the singer and Marvel superhero Vision, while others joked about someone trying to steal the precious gem.

But it seems that the gem will not be a permanent fixture on Uzi’s forehead, after a picture posted on Instagram by DJ Akademiks showed a diamond-less Lil Uzi alongside his girlfriend, rapper JT.

Lil Uzi Removes $24 Million Diamond From Forehead@akademics/Instagram

Uzi had previously noted that the diamond that was implanted into his forehead was done to keep it safe, although they added that if it was not removed correctly they could die.

It seems that Uzi managed to have the implant removed successfully, although he has not revealed the reason behind its removal. After it was originally implanted, Uzi had claimed that it was making him bleed and that he may need it removed.

Lil Uzi Removes $24 Million Diamond From Forehead@liluzivert/Instagram

Uzi has previously noted that he wouldn’t wear it in a more conventional fashion over fears that he’d lose it.

Speaking about the possibility of having the diamond as part of a ring, Uzi said:

I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there. I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.

