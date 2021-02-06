Lil Uzi Vert Defends Getting $24 Million Pink Diamond Implanted In Forehead PA/Lil Uzi Vert/Twitter

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has defended himself against critics after paying $24 million to have a huge pink diamond implanted into his forehead.

Uzi, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, discussed his decision to have the stone implanted last week, explaining that he’d been making payments towards the ’10 almost 11 carat’ diamond for years.

With that in mind it’s clear Uzi didn’t take the decision of how to display the gem lightly, and earlier this week he took to Instagram to prove that he’d gone ahead with his plan by showing off his new diamond-encrusted forehead.

Though the rapper seems happy with his look, many of his fans and followers aren’t so sure and were quick to question the decision online.

A number of Twitter users pointed out that Uzi resembled Marvel’s Vision with the stone in the centre of his forehead, with some likening themselves to Thanos as they joked they’d like to get the hands on the gem themselves.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Lil Uzi Vert really got a $24 million dollar diamond emplanted in his forehead… I have no words [sic]’, while another commented: ‘Still can’t believe Lil Uzi put a diamond in his forehead… Lord let me just be rich I promise I won’t do no stupidness like this.’

Uzi previously told his followers that the diamond was the most expensive purchase he’d ever made, and in the wake of the backlash he made clear that he didn’t regret his decision.

He indirectly responded to critics on Twitter by implying they simply didn’t understand the accessory, stating: ‘THIS IS FASHION.’

One post saw the rapper claim that he was ‘literally tryna turn into a Diamond’, while a third emphasised the fact that he wasn’t doing it for anyone but himself, saying: ‘I never cared about judgmental people on this earth…’

The natural pink diamond cost Uzi more than his house and cars put together, and though he stands by his decision to buy it he’s admitted that he’d ‘never do it again’.

The stone, which is not lab-grown, has been authenticated and certified by the Gemological Institute of America. When asked why he didn’t just have it set into a ring, Uzi pointed out that he was much less likely to misplace the expensive stone if it was permanently embedded between his eyes.

It might not be the first thing everyone would do with $24 million, but each to their own.