Lil Uzi Vert Explains Piercers Argued Against $24 Million Forehead Diamond Implant

fatjoe/Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert has spoken out about his $24 million forehead diamond implant, revealing that piercers had actually tried to talk him out of it.

Speak with Fat Joe in an Instagram video, the 26-year-old rapper explained it hadn’t been a matter of the piercers just trying to take his money. In fact, he’d been the one persuading them to fit the pricey, and rather unusual, body art.

Explaining the rationale behind why exactly he decided to have the opulent stone embedded in his head, Uzi revealed he had been concerned about misplacing it. In an odd way, this is kind of understandable. Sort of like attaching your keyring to your belt hook, I guess.

You can watch the interview here:

Uzi had originally been planning to put the diamond in a ring, which would have been a bit more of a traditional and no doubt less painful option. However, he had a change of heart when considering the practicalities of keeping his diamond safe.

Detailing what could potentially rank as the most unrelatable dilemma of the week, Uzi explained:

I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there. I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.

Before choosing to pop the natural pink diamond front and centre on his forehead, Uzi suggested several locations to the reluctant piercers, who apparently put up a bit of an argument.

Uzi continued:

Don’t think it was just a ‘come on, let’s go get his money’. No, bro, they argued me down. It’s almost insane to the average person, or to any person. […] But I’m Lil Uzi Vert, what can I say?

Uzi reportedly obtained the diamond, said to be ’10 almost 11 carats’, from jeweller Elliot Eliantte, who has previously helped other rappers get their hands on some seriously sparkly statement pieces.

In one Instagram post showing off his new body art, Uzi wrote: ;Beauty is pain.’

Uzi claims he’s been saving up for this eye-catching stone for more than three years now, telling one Twitter user this was his most expensive purchase ever, and that he ‘will never do it again’.

This is an example of a microdermal piercing, whereby the piercing is anchored beneath the skin rather than entering and exiting the skin, as is the case with traditional piercings.