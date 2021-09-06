Lil Uzi Vert Has Forehead Diamond Ripped Out By Fans At Festival

@fatjoe/Instagram/PA Images

Lil Uzi Vert’s forehead diamond was ripped out by fans at a recent music festival.

In February this year, the 26-year-old XO Tour Llif3 rapper got a diamond implanted in his forehead. This came after nearly four years of saving up to pay for the $24 million gem, which was crafted by his favourite jewellery designer, Elliot Eliantte.

‘I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond,’ he wrote on Twitter, adding that it’s almost 11 carats.

The diamond was torn from his head when Lil Uzi, real name Symere Bysil Woods, jumped into the crowd at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival in July. ‘I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,’ he told TMZ.

‘I’m feeling good. I still have the diamond so I feel good,’ he added, although it’s unclear whether he plans to reattach the diamond.

While a representative for Eliantte earlier claimed the diamond was as ‘safe as any other piercing’, there’s been other occasions in recent months where Lil Uzi has been spotted without it. Also, in early February, he posted a now-deleted tweet warning he could die if it wasn’t removed the correct way.

Elsewhere, the rapper has been pursuing the purchase of WASP-127b, a gas exoplanet nearly one-and-a-half times bigger than Jupiter – according to Grimes, this would make him the ‘first human to legally own a planet’ – although it’s unlikely this will go in his forehead too.