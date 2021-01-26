Lil Uzi Vert Invites Amanda Bynes To Collaborate After Her Rap Debut liluzivert/Instagram/rlamandabynes/Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert has expressed a desire to collaborate with Amanda Bynes following her recent rap debut.

Taking to Twitter, the 26-year-old XO Tour Llif3 appeared to express approval of Bynes’ new ventures in the world of rap, writing, ‘I wanna work with Amanda Bynes.’

In a tweet that has been shared more than 5,000 times, Lil Uzi Vert clarified, ‘SHE BETTER HIT THAT AMANDA PLEASEEEEEEE on my sh*t!’

When Bynes originally launched her new Instagram page, Matte Black Designs, fans had naturally assumed that the 34-year-old actor would be using it to share her fashion designs following her graduation from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) last year.

However, it would seem that the She’s The Man star has taken things in a new direction entirely, with her second post containing a snippet of her upcoming track, Diamonds.

A 10-second clip of the rap, played against a diamond patterned background, reveals the following lyrics:

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds / On my neck / On my wrist / Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds.

The track is attributed to ‘Precise x Amanda Bynes’. Although it’s unclear exactly who Precise is, it’s been widely speculated that this refers to her fiancé Paul Michael, with the couple having shared news of their engagement in March 2020.

This isn’t the first time those in the hip hop game have shown an interest in collaborating with Bynes. Back in 2013, rapper Waka Flocka Flame expressed an interest in working with Bynes on her first hip hop album.

Waka – who runs Brick Squad Monopoly Records – told TMZ at the time that he was in discussions to sign Bynes up, and produce her ‘crazy hot’ upcoming album:

She has it all together to me. She is cool as hell and ready for the rap world. I think she is going to kill the game.

The album in question would have reportedly been called Shots, and Waka claimed that people had already been hired to pen the tracks. However, this project never came to pass.

Amanda Bynes PA Images

Bynes has been under conservatorship for the last seven years, and has reportedly suffered with mental health problems and addiction issues.