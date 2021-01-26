unilad
Advert

Lil Uzi Vert Invites Amanda Bynes To Collaborate After Her Rap Debut

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Jan 2021 18:30
Lil Uzi Vert Invites Amanda Bynes To Collaborate After Her Rap DebutLil Uzi Vert Invites Amanda Bynes To Collaborate After Her Rap Debutliluzivert/Instagram/rlamandabynes/Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert has expressed a desire to collaborate with Amanda Bynes following her recent rap debut.

Taking to Twitter, the 26-year-old XO Tour Llif3 appeared to express approval of Bynes’ new ventures in the world of rap, writing, ‘I wanna work with Amanda Bynes.’

Advert

In a tweet that has been shared more than 5,000 times, Lil Uzi Vert clarified, ‘SHE BETTER HIT THAT AMANDA PLEASEEEEEEE on my sh*t!’

When Bynes originally launched her new Instagram page, Matte Black Designs, fans had naturally assumed that the 34-year-old actor would be using it to share her fashion designs following her graduation from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) last year.

However, it would seem that the She’s The Man star has taken things in a new direction entirely, with her second post containing a snippet of her upcoming track, Diamonds.

Advert

A 10-second clip of the rap, played against a diamond patterned background, reveals the following lyrics:

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds / On my neck / On my wrist / Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds.

The track is attributed to ‘Precise x Amanda Bynes’. Although it’s unclear exactly who Precise is, it’s been widely speculated that this refers to her fiancé Paul Michael, with the couple having shared news of their engagement in March 2020.

Advert

This isn’t the first time those in the hip hop game have shown an interest in collaborating with Bynes. Back in 2013, rapper Waka Flocka Flame expressed an interest in working with Bynes on her first hip hop album.

Waka – who runs Brick Squad Monopoly Records – told TMZ at the time that he was in discussions to sign Bynes up, and produce her ‘crazy hot’ upcoming album:

She has it all together to me. She is cool as hell and ready for the rap world. I think she is going to kill the game.

Advert

The album in question would have reportedly been called Shots, and Waka claimed that people had already been hired to pen the tracks. However, this project never came to pass.

Amanda BynesAmanda BynesPA Images

Bynes has been under conservatorship for the last seven years, and has reportedly suffered with mental health problems and addiction issues.

If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida
News

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter
News

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max
Film and TV

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max

Man Has Top Lip Removed To Become ‘Black Alien’
Life

Man Has Top Lip Removed To Become ‘Black Alien’

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Music, Now, Rap

Credits

Uzi London/Twitter and 1 other

  1. Uzi London/Twitter

    @LILUZIVERT

  2. TMZ

    WAKA FLOCKA I'M PRODUCING AMANDA BYNES' RAP ALBUM 'She's Gonna Kill The Game'

 