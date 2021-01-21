Lil Wayne Drops New Song 'Ain't Got Time' Following Trump Pardon LilTunechi/Twitter/PA Images

Lil Wayne has dropped his new track Ain’t Got Time, the day after he was pardoned by Donald Trump.

The rapper was among 140 people to be pardoned by the former president before he left office yesterday, January 20.

Lil Wayne – whose real name is Dwayne Carter – was found with a loaded, gold-plated .45-calibre handgun while travelling to Florida on a private jet in 2019, and was facing up to 10 years in prison.

After appearing in court last month, the Lollipop rapper pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Lil Wayne had been arrested in 2007 for gun possession and in 2008 for drug possession. He later served a one-year prison sentence.

PA Images

Now, following his recent pardon from supposed chum Trump, Lil Wayne has dropped his newest track featuring Fousheé.

While he doesn’t reference his pardon from Trump, the lyrics include, ‘I just hope I don’t get time because I ain’t got time’. The Drop The World rapper does briefly mention his run in with the FBI, though.

Other lyrics read:

FBI arrest me, why? They can’t nail mе so they just screwin’ me. I just try, try to hidе. Sometimes it’s hard to find time to be the good guy and still be someone. Enjoyin’ my good times more than sometimes.

PA

Lil Wayne endorsed Trump back in October prior to the November 2020, evidently sparking a friendship between the pair.

Sharing a picture of them together, the rapper wrote, ‘Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.’

You can listen to Lil Wayne’s new track here.