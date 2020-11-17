unilad
Lil Wayne Faces 10 Years In Prison After Federal Weapons Charge

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Nov 2020 17:51
Lil Wayne has reportedly been charged with a federal weapons charge, which could see him behind bars for up to 10 years if he’s found guilty.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, faces one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, from the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, according to TMZ.

Reports say the charge dates back to December of last year, when federal police officers searched a plane belonging to the 38-year-old, at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. He was said to be travelling to California, via Florida, at the time.

Lil WayneLil WaynePA Images

Federal agents are believed to have found a large amount of cash, a gold-plated gun and an array of drugs on board.

Howard Srebnick, Wayne’s legal representative, told the press at the time that the rapper had been ‘cleared to leave, despite the findings.

According to the Miami Herald, police received a tip off that drugs may have been transported into the airport, and that the rapper was clearly ‘under the influence of illicit narcotics based on his delayed speech and partially closed eyes,’ when officers boarded the aircraft.

Lil WayneLil WaynePA Images

This isn’t the first time the rapper has been caught in possession of a gun. 10 years ago, Wayne pleaded guilty to the possession of a firearm in New York, after a loaded 40-caliber semi-automatic gun was found on his tour bus.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

