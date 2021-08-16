Lil Wayne Opens Up About Suicide Attempt

PA Images

Lil Wayne has spoken out about his mental health struggles, revealing he attempted suicide when he was barely a teenager.

The rapper has previously referred to his mental health struggles in his songs, and in an appearance on Emmanuel Acho’s Uncomfortable Conversations podcast opened up further about his experience.

During the conversation, Lil Wayne, now 38, told Acho that he first realised he had mental health issues when he was around 10 years old, before attempting suicide aged just 12.

Wayne gave details about the attempt, which he says he made while he was home alone on a half-day from school, explaining he survived because he ‘got a little too scared.’

‘Biggie was on. I’m looking in the mirror, so you could look through the mirror and the television was behind me,’ he recalled. ‘So I was watching the video through the mirror. One More Chance was on. And Biggie was already gone or something. So I was looking, I was like, ‘You know what?’ [I] start thinking I had to get myself mad and noticed that I didn’t have to. That’s what scared me.’

The rapper went on to say that he called the police, who initially stepped over him to look through his room for drugs and weapons, before one officer, who he called ‘Uncle Bob,’ picked him up and took him to the hospital.

Thankfully, Wayne was able to get the help he needed, and is now in a good place with his mental health, telling Acho he feels ‘so happy’ with his life.

He added that he’d made the decision to appear on the podcast as he was ‘hoping he can help anyone else out there who’s dealing with any mental health problem,’ and urged parents of kids who might be struggling with mental health issues to ‘think’ about how they can best react for their children.

