Lil Wayne Shouts Out Trump On New Song Despite Biden Win liltunechi/Twitter/PA Images

Trump supporter Lil Wayne shouted out the current president in his new song, despite him losing the recent election.

Lil Wayne previously received backlash for supporting Trump, which even saw his girlfriend break up with him.

Endorsing the 74-year-old president ahead of the election, the rapper tweeted a picture of himself and Trump with a caption congratulating him for his work on criminal reform while in office.

The A Milli rapper wrote, ‘Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.’

Along with his girlfriend leaving him, fellow rapper 50 cent also slammed Lil Wayne – real name Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr – for it. He shared the picture of the two of them together writing, ‘Oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE’.

Despite the evident pushback the 38-year-old received, Lil Wayne has now given Trump a shout out in his new song Life Is Good. Wayne released his new mixtape No Ceilings 3 on Friday, November 27, which features the track in question.

Lil Wayne PA Images

In one verse he says:

I smoke it, she say pass it, she doing too much. Haven’t done my taxes, f*cking with Trump.

The line is referring to the claims of Trump’s tax avoidance. Documents released in September showed the entrepreneur-turned-president was reportedly a whopping $421 million in debt.

Trump may have lost the election, but at least he still has his pal Lil Wayne on his side…