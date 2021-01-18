unilad
Advert

Lil Wayne To Be Pardoned By Trump In The Closing Hours Of His Presidency

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Jan 2021 20:57
Lil Wayne To Be Pardoned By Trump In The Closing Hours Of His PresidencyLil Wayne To Be Pardoned By Trump In The Closing Hours Of His PresidencyLilTunechi/Twitter/PA Images

Donald Trump is expected to pardon Lil Wayne and many others before his presidency comes to an end.

Discussions over who Trump will pardon, including himself and his family, have been brewing ever since Joe Biden won the presidential election.

Advert

Among the several candidates on the list is Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Carter, who recently pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree back in 2009.

Lil Wayne Lil Wayne PA Images

As per Fox News, the rapper was found with a loaded, gold-plated .45-calibre handgun while travelling to Florida on a private jet in 2019.

Back in October 2020, the artist met with Trump and basically endorsed him for re-election. He wrote: ‘Just had a great meeting with [Trump] besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.’

Advert

According to the New York Post, a source says the pardon may come tomorrow, January 19, as part of Trump’s final full day of being president.

While it had been debated, Trump is not expected to pardon himself or his family. However, more than 100 pardons are in the works for an array of individuals – some for friends and associates, others based on the progress of the criminal justice system.

In the fallout of his second impeachment, one source told CNN: ‘He likes pardons because it is unilateral. And he likes doing favours for people he thinks will owe him.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]ad.com

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House
News

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration
News

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration

Texas Man Undergoes Cosmetic Limb-Lengthening Surgery To Be 6 Foot 1
Life

Texas Man Undergoes Cosmetic Limb-Lengthening Surgery To Be 6 Foot 1

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday
News

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Music, Donald Trump, Lil Wayne, Now, US Politics

Credits

Fox News and 2 others

  1. Fox News

    Trump may issue 50 to 100 commutations, pardons before term ends; rapper Lil Wayne expected to be on list

  2. New York Post

    Trump may pardon Lil Wayne, release men jailed by Biden drug laws

  3. CNN

    Trump to issue around 100 pardons and commutations Tuesday, sources say

 