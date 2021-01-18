Lil Wayne To Be Pardoned By Trump In The Closing Hours Of His Presidency LilTunechi/Twitter/PA Images

Donald Trump is expected to pardon Lil Wayne and many others before his presidency comes to an end.

Discussions over who Trump will pardon, including himself and his family, have been brewing ever since Joe Biden won the presidential election.

Among the several candidates on the list is Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Carter, who recently pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree back in 2009.

As per Fox News, the rapper was found with a loaded, gold-plated .45-calibre handgun while travelling to Florida on a private jet in 2019.

Back in October 2020, the artist met with Trump and basically endorsed him for re-election. He wrote: ‘Just had a great meeting with [Trump] besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.’

According to the New York Post, a source says the pardon may come tomorrow, January 19, as part of Trump’s final full day of being president.

While it had been debated, Trump is not expected to pardon himself or his family. However, more than 100 pardons are in the works for an array of individuals – some for friends and associates, others based on the progress of the criminal justice system.

In the fallout of his second impeachment, one source told CNN: ‘He likes pardons because it is unilateral. And he likes doing favours for people he thinks will owe him.’

