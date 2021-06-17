Lil Yachty Says He Received ‘Death Threats’ For Not Listening To Biggie And 2Pac
Lil Yachty has claimed he received death threats for saying he didn’t listen to the Notorious B.I.G and 2Pac.
At the age of 23, Lil Yachty has had a host of hit singles and top 10 charting albums. However, the artist has revealed he faced some serious backlash when he admitted he couldn’t name five Biggie Smalls or 2Pac songs.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Yachty revealed what his intentions were when he spoke about the legendary rappers.
Lil Yachty clarified:
I never meant to disrespect. I was just being honest. I didn’t have no media training, right? All I knew was to be an honest person.
So someone asked me about whether it’s a hip-hop lesson guide. My cousin would be honest. I’m going to tell the truth. I’m not like Biggie, Tupac, you’re going to say this every time, I didn’t listen to them but I didn’t say they were trash.
When people began showing their outrage at his comments, Yachty said he spent a bit of time listening to the 90s artists; although not too much, as Yachty told HipHopDX he ‘listened for about 30 seconds.’
Reflecting on the whole experience, Yachty noted:
I had never in my life, I had never been hated like that. People hated me after that, like death threats, just a lot. You know what I’m saying? I think that’s what really started that hate for me.
I, with so many people just automatically trying to dump me like he’s whack, he’s corny, or whatever the case may be, you know what I’m saying? But it taught me a lot. It built my character up and made me so strong.
Fortunately, it seems Yachty has managed to take the lesson he learned and apply it to a very successful career.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read